OnePlus’ Cyberpunk 2077-themed 8T has one of the biggest camera modules I’ve ever seen

The phone is only available for preorder in China, though

By Jay Peters
The Cyberpunk 2077-themed OnePlus 8T.
Image: OnePlus (via Weibo)

OnePlus has revealed a wild-looking Cyberpunk 2077-themed 8T, and it looks radically different from the standard OnePlus 8T. Disappointingly, though, the Cyberpunk 2077-themed phone is only available to preorder in China at the moment, where it costs CNY 3,999 (a little less than $600).

The phone has a lot of cosmetic touches to match the visual tone of the upcoming game, such as striking yellow accents and a Cyberpunk 2077 logo on the bottom of the phone. But the thing I can’t stop looking at is its giant camera module, which encompasses much of the width of the back of the phone.

Just look at that camera module.
Image: OnePlus

The software gets some Cyberpunk 2077-themed touches as well, including a custom wallpaper. The phone also has two special camera filters, “Night City” and “North California,” according to OnePlus’ website for the phone.

The phone’s custom wallpaper.
Image: OnePlus (via Weibo)

It also comes with some special Cyberpunk 2077 swag, which you can see in this unboxing of the device:

A lot of this phone’s specs are similar to the OnePlus 8T, though: it has a 120Hz screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 256GB of storage, 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery. You can read my colleague Jon Porter’s review of the standard OnePlus 8T right here.

The Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus 8T is OnePlus’ latest themed phone, joining a lineup that includes an Avengers-branded OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition, and a Star Wars-themed OnePlus 5T. Cyberpunk 2077 itself will be released on December 10th, following a recent delay.

