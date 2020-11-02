OnePlus’ Cyberpunk 2077-themed 8T has one of the biggest camera modules I’ve ever seen

OnePlus has revealed a wild-looking Cyberpunk 2077-themed 8T, and it looks radically different from the standard OnePlus 8T. Disappointingly, though, the Cyberpunk 2077-themed phone is only available to preorder in China at the moment, where it costs CNY 3,999 (a little less than $600).

The phone has a lot of cosmetic touches to match the visual tone of the upcoming game, such as striking yellow accents and a Cyberpunk 2077 logo on the bottom of the phone. But the thing I can’t stop looking at is its giant camera module, which encompasses much of the width of the back of the phone.

The software gets some Cyberpunk 2077-themed touches as well, including a custom wallpaper. The phone also has two special camera filters, “Night City” and “North California,” according to OnePlus’ website for the phone.

It also comes with some special Cyberpunk 2077 swag, which you can see in this unboxing of the device:

A lot of this phone’s specs are similar to the OnePlus 8T, though: it has a 120Hz screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 256GB of storage, 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery. You can read my colleague Jon Porter’s review of the standard OnePlus 8T right here.

The Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus 8T is OnePlus’ latest themed phone, joining a lineup that includes an Avengers-branded OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition, and a Star Wars-themed OnePlus 5T. Cyberpunk 2077 itself will be released on December 10th, following a recent delay.