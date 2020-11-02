Twitch announces a virtual TwitchCon next week

The pandemic has taken many things from the world — but mostly it’s stolen events. Every hang is a potential death sentence. Thankfully, Twitch, at least, has gone virtual: it announced today that its flagship conference, TwitchCon, will be happening online this year. Oh, and it’s not called TwitchCon. It’s now GlitchCon, and it’s happening on November 14th.

Because no fun was ever had by NOT going into an interdimensional portal.



Step inside with us.



GlitchCon - 11.14.20. pic.twitter.com/Sc3Su8jIpO — Twitch (@Twitch) November 2, 2020

“Important announcement from Twitch,” the ad begins, “Numerous glitches have been observed on Twitch.” In this particular universe, those glitches were caused by — yes — “a portal to another dimension.”

Which is fun! If GlitchCon is anything like the analog version, it’ll show off the site’s artists, cosplayers, and communities. TwitchCon is the streaming platform’s signature event, and its main function is to bring its numerous, disparate communities of streamers and fans together — it’s where online friends become real life confidants. Here’s hoping the online version can achieve something similar; Twitch hasn’t said anything about what we can expect.

I’ve reached out to Twitch for more details about the festival, and will update this post when I hear back.