Microsoft and Apple working on Xbox Series X controller support for iPhones and iPads

Microsoft and Apple are working together so the new Xbox Series X and Series S controllers will work on iPhones and iPads. Currently, the new controllers are not officially supported in iOS or iPadOS, but Apple says “Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update.”

This isn’t the first time the two companies have had to work on improving Xbox controller support. Apple worked with Microsoft to add support for the Xbox Elite 2 controller and the Xbox Adaptive Controller to iOS 14 earlier this year. The support debuted nearly a year after the Elite 2’s release, though.

It’s not clear how long it will take Apple to certify the new Series X controllers, but there are signs that DualSense support might come soon. Apple Insider reported recently that iOS 14.3, which is currently in beta, “appears to include behind-the-scenes support” for the PS5’s DualSense controller.

Apple hasn’t mentioned the DualSense in its support note, but hopefully it doesn’t take the company a year this time to include the support for the DualSense and new Xbox controllers.