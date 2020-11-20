Amazon Music adds behind-the-scenes trivia for songs with new X-Ray features

Amazon is adding new X-Ray features to its music streaming service, which let you see extra pieces of trivia about the music you’re listening to. The feature is available in the US and UK across “tens of millions” of songs, and Amazon says it’s looking to expand this list over time.

X-Ray isn’t an entirely new feature for Amazon. It’s already available on the company’s Prime Video streaming service where it shows information like which actors are in a current scene, and it’s previously been able to show real-time lyrics for songs in Amazon Music. What’s new are the additional pieces of trivia the feature now shows about tracks. These range from interesting tidbits about an artist’s backstory to more perfunctory information about when a song was released and the spot it reached on the Billboard charts.

To access the trivia on compatible songs, you can swipe up on the “X-Ray” icon on compatible tracks. From there, you can swipe through each fact or tap on the “Credits” section at the bottom of the screen to see a track’s complete credits.