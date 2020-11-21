The latest teardown from iFixit shows how huge the iPhone 12 Pro Max camera is

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple’s biggest iPhone ever, with a 6.7-inch display that boasts a camera system our reviewer called “one of the most confident smartphone cameras.” In its latest teardown, iFixit shows how big this impressive camera actually is compared to other iPhones.

The primary wide-angle sensor “dwarfs the iPhone 12’s sensor,” iFixit says, coming in around 47 percent larger. But it has the same 12 MP resolution as the smaller model. The 12 Pro Max’s sensor-shift image stabilization system— found on most DSLR cameras— adds bulk to the large main camera, iFixit found.

The 12 Pro Max’s L-shaped battery is the largest among all current iPhone models, weighing in at 14.13Wh, compared to the 8.57Wh in the mini and the 10.78 Wh in the 12 and 12 Pro. But iFixit notes that’s actually slightly smaller than the 15.04Wh pack found in the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max —the most expensive iPhone on the market right now starting at $1,099 — “is arguably Apple’s finest iPhone-related achievement this year,” iFixit says. The device adds “demanding 5G tech with no obvious compromises to other components.” Check out iFixit’s full teardown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max here.

For more details check out our reviews of all the iPhone 12 models below.