Nintendo’s Switch with better battery life includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Black Friday

Ahead of Black Friday 2020, one of the best Nintendo deals is available early. If you are looking to buy a Nintendo Switch, Best Buy has a bundle that includes the console, a digital code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just $300. It’s a unique deal — the Nintendo Switch costs $300, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe costs $60, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online is $8.

The Nintendo Switch included with the bundle is the updated model, as confirmed to us by a spokesperson at Best Buy. The updated Switch model includes two more hours of battery life than the original model. While in handheld, the updated Switch can be used anywhere between 4.5 hours to nine hours on a single charge, depending on what games you play.

While an argument can be made for why all three of these products alone are good gifts, this bundle is great for late adopters of Nintendo’s hybrid console. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a great game to play with family or friends, and if you want to play online, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Alongside access to playing Nintendo games online like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Switch Online also includes access to digital games such as Tetris 99, plus a selection of NES and Super NES titles.