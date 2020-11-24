Fortnite is getting a monthly $12 subscription for exclusive in-game items

A new season of Fortnite is almost here, and alongside it, developer Epic is introducing a monthly subscription service called Fortnite Crew. For $11.99 each month Fortnite players will get 1,000 Vbucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency), an exclusive character skin and gear, and access to the current season’s battle pass. You can get a look at the first character offering in the image above.

In essence, the new offering serves as a higher tier for those looking to spend some cash on Fortnite. Previously, this function was served by the battle pass, which costs 950 Vbucks (around $10) but lasts for several months. Fortnite Crew is much more expensive but also offers more — including the enticement of exclusivity. Epic says that the cosmetics available as part of the subscription service “will never be sold or given away to non-Crew members.”

Fortnite’s current season kicked off back in August, introducing a slew of Marvel characters and locations to the battle royale island. It’s slated to end with the game’s latest big live event, which will take place on December 1st at 4PM ET. The next day, Chapter 2: Season 5 will begin.