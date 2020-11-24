You can now explore 100 Thieves’ sprawling LA headquarters inside of Fortnite

100 Thieves has made a virtual version of its sprawling LA headquarters, the Cash App Compound, that you can explore inside of Fortnite’s Creative mode.

The map isn’t just an empty virtual building; there are also hidden Easter eggs and quests that “correspond with” popular 100 Thieves streamers Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag (who is also the founder and CEO of the organization), Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, and Brooke “BrookeAB” Bond. You can see a preview of the map in this video from 100 Thieves.

100 Thieves x @FortniteGame



Welcome to the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound… in Fortnite! Packed with quests & easter eggs, our Compound is now fully explorable in Fortnite Creative.



Drop into the Creative Hub now!@FNCreate | #100TCreative pic.twitter.com/OaZFrRUmTD — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) November 24, 2020

I hopped into the map for a few minutes while writing this story, and based on what I’ve seen of the Cash App Compound through watching 100 Thieves’ YouTube videos, this virtual version seems like a pretty impressive re-creation. Getting to explore it virtually is honestly pretty cool.

Along with the launch of the virtual Cash App Compound, 100 Thieves is also holding a contest where participants can enter to win custom Fortnite gear and real clothes from 100 Thieves’ latest apparel collection. And 100 Thieves is no stranger to using virtual worlds to promote its Supreme-like clothes, having made its apparel available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons earlier this year.

The partnership between 100 Thieves and Epic Games is the game studio’s latest in its efforts to create the ultimate virtual world. Not only has Epic released skins of real-world creators like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Kathleen “Loserfruit” Belsten, and Lachlan “Lachlan” Ross Power, but it has also created numerous in-game tie-ins with huge brands like Marvel and Star Wars and even hosted concerts featuring artists like Travis Scott and Marshmello.

You can check out the virtual Cash App Compound by jumping into Fortnite’s Creative mode from today until December 1st.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Brooke “BrookeAB” Bond’s first name was Ashley, which is her middle name. We regret the error.