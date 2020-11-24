Amazon renews The Expanse for a sixth and final season

The Expanse will come to a (second) end after its sixth season, Amazon Studios announced today. The news arrives ahead of the show’s fifth season premiere.

Amazon first picked up The Expanse when it was canceled by SyFy in 2018, bringing the show to its Amazon Prime Video streaming service for a fourth season. The season became the seventh most in-demand title in the United States, according to Business Insider, likely helping Amazon Studios executives’ decision to renew for a fifth season. Now, after a few years, Amazon is moving on.

“We’re very happy we can give the incredibly loyal and passionate fans of The Expanse the satisfying conclusion to the series that they deserve,” Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said in a press release.

Although The Expanse is set to end, it remains one of the notable Amazon original series. The show’s producers claimed that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos personally loved the show, and the team at Amazon worked to bring it over after fans on social media demanded someone save the show. Streaming services have a reputation for picking up canceled series that fans love (Lucifer, Star Wars: Clone Wars), and Amazon made quite a splash when it picked up The Expanse.

The Expanse’s fifth season will premiere on December 16th with the first three episodes dropping at once. Episodes will then be released weekly, concluding on February 3rd, 2021.