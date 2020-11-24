Monster Hunter: The Movie content is coming to Monster Hunter: The Game

The upcoming Monster Hunter movie doesn’t exactly look like the most faithful adaptation of the games, centering as it does around a gun-toting US Army soldier played by Milla Jovovich, but that’s not stopping Capcom from engaging in some cross-promotion. Downloadable content based on the movie is coming to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne next month.

You’ll be able to embark on a two-part event quest featuring the Black Diablos and Greater Rathalos, two monsters featured in the movie, and special bonus items will be available. There’s also a player skin based on Jovovich’s character Captain Artemis, which you can see in action here:

The #MonsterHunterMovie (@Monster_Hunter) crossover comes to #Iceborne on Dec 4th! Travel to the New World and play as Artemis (voiced by @MillaJovovich) in two special quests with unique rewards! https://t.co/9VQUnQcraJ pic.twitter.com/C7CToFYGmG — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) November 25, 2020

It’s all very Street Fighter: The Movie, which was an actual video game Capcom released in 1995.

The themed content will come to Iceborne on December 4th ahead of the movie’s US premiere on December 25th. An all-new Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Rise, is being released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on March 26th.