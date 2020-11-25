Google Pay’s old apps and website to lose payment features in January

Google Pay’s old iOS app, Android app, and website are set to lose many of their payment features in January, the company has confirmed to The Verge. According to a Google support document the old apps will soon no longer be able to send or receive payments or withdraw money. Meanwhile, a notice on the Google Pay website says it’s also losing the ability to send and receive peer-to-peer payments. Google is also introducing a 1.5 percent fee when you transfer money out of Google Pay using a debit card, 9to5Google reports.

The changes follow the service’s massive relaunch last week, which includes a new app and new features like the option of automatically scanning your Gmail inbox and Google Photos account for receipts to import. The new service is set to expand further next year, when Google plans to partner with banks to offer full checking and savings accounts within Google Pay.

The relaunch also brings with it the introduction of a new fee for transferring out money using a debit card. A support page says that transferring money out using a debit card, a process which usually happens instantly, will now incur a fee of 1.5 percent or a minimum of $0.31. Transfers out to a linked bank account are still free, but can take between 1 and 3 business days. Google Pay originally had zero fees, 9to5Google reports.

Although its peer-to-peer payment features are disappearing, Google has confirmed that Google Pay’s web interface will stick around. In future it will be focused on managing payment methods, subscriptions, and account settings, the company says.