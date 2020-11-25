AWS outage has taken down a big chunk of the internet

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s internet infrastructure service that is the backbone of many websites and apps, is experiencing a major outage affecting a large portion of the internet.

“Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that’s impacted some other AWS services,” Amazon said in a statement to The Verge. “We are working toward resolution.” And, ironically, in a notice on the AWS Service Health Dashboard, Amazon said the issue has apparently “affected our ability to post updates” to that dashboard.

It seems the issue is fairly widespread, as a number of apps and services have posted on Twitter about how the AWS outage is affecting them, including Roku, Flickr, Adobe Spark, Spotify-owned Anchor, Getaround, and iRobot.

We are working to resolve this quickly. We are impacted by the widespread AWS outage and hope to get our customers up and running soon. Most streaming should work as expected during this time. — Roku Support (@RokuSupport) November 25, 2020

We're actively working on a resolution to this issue (due to an AWS outage) and appreciate your patience. We are not affiliated with Turo, though. — Getaround (@Getaround) November 25, 2020

[status] Identified: Members are receiving an "Oops, something went wrong" error when trying to log in or create an account due to a current AWS outage. We are monitoring the situation and will continue to share information here as it… https://t.co/drGhoVfYMv — Flickr Help (@FlickrHelp) November 25, 2020

An Amazon AWS outage is currently impacting Adobe Spark so you may be having issues accessing/editing your projects. We are actively working with AWS and will report when the issue has subsided. https://t.co/uoHPf44HjL for current Spark status. We apologize for any inconvenience! — Adobe Spark (@AdobeSpark) November 25, 2020

Hi there, yes Anchor is currently down due to a temporary AWS service outage. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing. Please know we are working on getting the website back up and running as soon as possible. We will make an announcement as soon as this is fixed. — Anchor (@anchor) November 25, 2020

An Amazon AWS outage is currently impacting our iRobot Home App. Please know that our team is aware and monitoring the situation and hope to get the App back online soon. Thank you for your understanding and patience. — iRobot (@iRobot) November 25, 2020

@RSS is one of the companies affected by the AWS system outage. Login and uploads not processing. Delivery and distribution of all episodes are unaffected. Public podcast pages are also available. New uploads will resume as soon as the issue is resolved. — RSS Podcasting (@rss) November 25, 2020

Hello. We are currently unable to remove the A line service alert from our website and app because of the widespread Amazon AWS outage. A trains are no longer running local in Brooklyn. We will continue to post updates here as we have them. — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) November 25, 2020

Unfortunately so. Our payment processor (Paddle) is currently experiencing issues (due to AWS, apparently). Hopefully we’ll be back online shortly. — Rogue Amoeba (@RogueAmoeba) November 25, 2020

Downdetector.com is also showing spikes in user reports of problems with many Amazon services.

AWS is one of the most widely-used cloud computing services in the world, so any issues can have major ripple effects for other web services and apps. An outage in 2017 affected companies like Trello, Quora, and IFTTT, for example.

Developing...