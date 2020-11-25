 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AWS outage has taken down a big chunk of the internet

It’s not just you

By Jay Peters
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s internet infrastructure service that is the backbone of many websites and apps, is experiencing a major outage affecting a large portion of the internet.

“Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that’s impacted some other AWS services,” Amazon said in a statement to The Verge. “We are working toward resolution.” And, ironically, in a notice on the AWS Service Health Dashboard, Amazon said the issue has apparently “affected our ability to post updates” to that dashboard.

It seems the issue is fairly widespread, as a number of apps and services have posted on Twitter about how the AWS outage is affecting them, including Roku, Flickr, Adobe Spark, Spotify-owned Anchor, Getaround, and iRobot.

Downdetector.com is also showing spikes in user reports of problems with many Amazon services.

AWS is one of the most widely-used cloud computing services in the world, so any issues can have major ripple effects for other web services and apps. An outage in 2017 affected companies like Trello, Quora, and IFTTT, for example.

