Tesla has issued recall orders for 9,537 of its vehicles in the US, including 9,136 Model Xs from 2016 and 401 Model Ys from 2020, Reuters reports. The issues were filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Tesla intends to recall the vehicles for testing and fixes.

The larger of the two orders affects 9,136 Model Xs from the 2016 model year. The NHTSA report says the cars feature cosmetic appliques that may have been applied without a primer, which could cause the trim on the roof of the car to fall off while driving at high speeds. Tesla says it will apply a retention test to the potentially affected cars and reapply primers and adhesives so the trim attaches properly.

It’s not the first time roof fixtures have caused headaches for Tesla. In one recent incident, a Model Y lost its entire roof due to a poorly applied seal, although the failure seems to have been unrelated to the issues that spurred today’s recalls.

A second, smaller recall was issued for 401 Model Y vehicles from the 2020 model year, which may feature loose bolts in the front upper control arm that connects to the car’s steering knuckles. Without the bolts properly tightened, the arm could detach from the steering knuckles, affecting the driver’s ability to steer the car. This is also not the first time steering has been an issue for Tesla cars — the company previously recalled 123,000 cars from its Model S line over a power steering problem.

Tesla says in the NHTSA report that it knows of only three vehicles affected by loose bolts, and overall it’s not aware of any accidents or injuries tied to either recall. The recall is unlikely to have much impact on Tesla’s recent financial success, which saw the value of the company’s stock increasing by more than $40 billion ahead of its anticipated listing on the S&P 500.

Tesla says it will test and fix affected vehicles free of charge if they are eligible for the recall. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.