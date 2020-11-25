Comcast to raise internet and TV prices nationwide next year

If you’re a Comcast TV and internet user, prepare for price hikes. The company is planning to increase the prices of a variety of services starting January 1st, 2021, according to Ars Technica and a document detailing the various price increases being shared on Reddit.

The increases include as much as $4.50 per month added to the “Broadcast TV” fee and up to $2 per month added to the Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, which collectively would add as much as $78 per year.

In a statement to Ars Technica, a Comcast spokesperson confirmed the above fees, as well as a $3 per month increase for internet-only service and up to a $2.50 per month increase for TV boxes on the primary outlet, with a decrease of up to $2.45 per month for TV boxes on additional outlets. (This means the fee for someone’s primary TV box is increasing from $5 to $7.50 per month, while the fee for additional boxes will be lowered from $9.95 to $7.50 per month.)

Some TV packages might also see increases, but Comcast tells Ars Technica it depends on the service area. In Chicago, for example, the Choice TV package is increasing from $25 to $30 per month.

At the same time as these price hikes, Comcast also said this week it’d impose a home internet data cap of 1.2TB per month in more than a dozen states next year. If people go over this allotment, they’ll be charged $10 per 50GB, up to $100 in a month. That means it’s going to be an expensive year to be a Comcast customer.