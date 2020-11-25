Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be able to run at 60fps on all next-gen consoles with new update

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be able to run at 60fps on all next-gen consoles thanks to an update that Ubisoft is set to release on Thursday. With the new 1.0.4 title update, Ubisoft is adding a performance mode, which will let the game adapt resolution and graphics settings to maintain 60fps while you’re playing, and a quality mode, which will max out resolution and graphics settings to maintain 30fps.

Digital Foundry found that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sometimes dips below 60fps on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (with the Series X doing so more often), and the game currently doesn’t run higher than 30fps on the Xbox Series S, so the update seems like it should be a welcome upgrade. The new update is also supposed to address screen tearing issues in the Xbox Series X / S versions of the game.

You can see how the game performs on all three next-gen consoles as of right now in Digital Foundry’s video analysis:

The update brings a number of other changes as well, including “improved stability and performance,” and some additional checkpoints in boss fights. You can see the full list of changes on Ubisoft’s website.