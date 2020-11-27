Apple’s new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini with M1 are at their lowest prices yet for Black Friday

Apple’s brand-new computers based on its own custom M1 chip have both been getting sterling reviews due to their great performance and better life. (Well, almost sterling reviews; The Verge’s Nilay Patel is not a fan of the Touch Bar that still adorns the MacBook Pro, and according to reviewer Chris Welch, the Mac mini has a truly awful speaker. But aside from that...)

Normally, brand-new Apple computers would not be on sale, even during Black Friday. But the M1-powered MacBook Pro 13 has already had a $50-off sale at Amazon, and today Adorama and B&H are discounting the Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro with M1 chips.

For the MacBook Air, both B&H and Adorama are taking $100 off of both the base configuration and the upgraded model with 512GB of storage. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen the new M1-powered Air sell for yet.

If you’re looking at the Mac mini, Adorama is selling the base model for $639, a discount of $60, while the upgraded 512GB storage model goes for $839. B&H has the base model for $649, with the upgraded storage version going for $829.

Finally, both stores are taking $100 off the M1-equipped MacBook Pro. If you’re looking for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the normally $1,299 system is available for $1,199 in either gray or silver. If you upgrade it to 512GB of storage, then the usual price of $1,499 drops to $1,399, again in either gray or silver.

Not a bad deal, especially if you’re a Mac fan looking to upgrade. Note that all of these sales are considered “preorders”, as both stores are expecting to get stock of the M1 computers in soon, but haven’t yet.

By the way, if you’re thinking of going for this deal, keep in mind that B&H closes its online checkout from 4:30PM ET on Fridays until 5:45PM ET on Saturdays. However, according to the website, even though you won’t be able to check out, you can still add items to your cart or wish list.

For more sales on Apple products, be sure to check out our big round up here and for all of the tech deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we have a continuously updated page here.

