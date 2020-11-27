Ikea smart homes now have scene support

Ikea has rolled out scene support in the latest Home Smart software update. Owners of Ikea Tradfri Gateways running the new 1.12.31 firmware can now configure scenes to control several Home Smart products at once, like Ikea smart lights, Sonos-compatible Symfonisk speakers, or Fyrtur blinds. The update also supports Ikea’s new Shortcut Buttons that can be dedicated to executing individual scenes, and should be available to buy shortly for less than $10 / €10.

Once updated, scenes will appear in a dedicated section at the top of the Ikea Home Smart app. One scene suggested by the app is “All off,” which can be configured to turn off every Ikea light in the home while silencing every Sonos-compatible speaker. In the future, such a scene could be assigned to an Ikea Shortcut Button that could be mounted near the front door, for example, so that anyone leaving the home could tap it without needing to launch an app or yell an Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant voice command.

Back in January, Ikea stores in both Germany and the Netherlands erroneously listed the Shortcut Buttons with a price of €7.99 each. A listing on Ikea’s Lithuanian store currently prices the buttons at €9.99, but shows no available stock.

It’s been a year since Ikea previewed both scenes and Shortcut Buttons to The Verge, also demonstrating an overhaul to its overly complicated and issue-ridden Home Smart setup process. While the pandemic may have derailed Ikea’s 2.0 plans, it’s good to see that some progress is being made, albeit slowly.