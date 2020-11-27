Spotify was down for nearly an hour today, after a widespread outage affected users in countries across Europe and beyond. The music streaming service stopped working for many at around 4:15AM ET, and Spotify rectified the issues after nearly an hour.

Spotify outages are rare, and the last major one happened back in August after the company forgot to renew its TLS certificate. The service was down for an hour back then, but we’ve checked and the TLS certificate doesn’t appear to be the source of the issues this time around.

We’ve made a few tweaks backstage, so everything should be back to normal. Need more help? Let @SpotifyCares know! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) November 27, 2020

Spotify also experienced problems earlier this year during a broader Facebook iOS SDK problem. The app was crashing on mobile devices due to a Facebook iOS SDK bug, but today’s outage doesn’t appear to be related to any Facebook issues as it was widespread across both desktop clients and mobile.

We’ve reached out to Spotify to comment further on today’s outage, and we’ll update you accordingly.

Update, November 27th 5:12AM ET: Spotify has now confirmed its outage is over.