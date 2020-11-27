Watch AOC play Among Us on Twitch at 7PM ET

After making a huge splash in her Twitch debut last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) plans to join the streaming platform again tonight to play Among Us with MP Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, and two other Twitch streamers. The stream, hosted by Singh, is set to begin at 7PM ET on Friday.

Ocasio-Cortez’s first time playing Among Us on Twitch was a massive hit, peaking at 435,000 viewers at one point during the match on October 20th. She played with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), as well as Twitch streamers Pokimane, HasanAbi, and more, to get out the vote, with the stream becoming one of the 20 most-viewed of all time.

Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong?



I’m in @theJagmeetSingh!



See you tomorrow.

7pm EST https://t.co/F2JNKLgFaQ https://t.co/QmhF6D86NO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 26, 2020

Now, Ocasio-Cortez will take on Singh and Twitch streamer Northernlion, and she’ll be joined again by HasanAbi. “Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted yesterday.

Before her last match, Ocasio-Cortez said she had never played Among Us before, but seemed to take to the game pretty well when chosen as the impostor. Now with some experience under her belt, crewmates should watch their backs.