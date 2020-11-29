New trailers: Small Axe: Red White and Blue, Equinox, Sweet Home, and more

I would like to discuss my THOUGHTS about the Netflix movie Happiest Season with you all but I don’t want to spoil the ending if you have not seen it. Suffice to say it could have used 100 percent more of both Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy. The ending was... disappointing. Like VERY. It’s fine, but man I was hoping a Hallmark-esque LGBTQ rom-com might go with a more unexpected ending. K-Stew deserved better.

So as not to become too ensconced in holiday rom-com land, I just started The Undoing. Gotta keep those streaming algorithms guessing.

Before we get to the latest new trailers, in honor of the original Darth Vader, David Prowse, who died this weekend, let’s watch the original trailer for The Empire Strikes Back.

The Empire Strikes Back

I know better than to try to argue which Star Wars films are the “best,” so I’ll just say that Empire has always been my favorite of the bunch. YMMV. Love that groovy voiceover that promises “a galactic odyssey against oppression.”

Equinox

A radio host whose sister disappeared in a bus accident 20 years earlier gets a call on-air from someone who claims he knows what happened. Alternate realities, ya’ll! Equinox is based on the hit Danish podcast Equinox 1985, and both the podcast and the series were created and written by Danish director Tea Lindeburg. Danica Cucic stars in Equinox, a six-part series which hits Netflix December 30th.

Life in a Year

A boy falls for a girl who is terminally ill and he tries to give her a full life contained in one year. Yes, we have seen similar plots about dying teenagers who fall in love but look how cute these kids are! Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne star in Life in a Year, which is now playing on Amazon Prime Video.

House of Ho

A wealthy Vietnamese-American family is the subject of this HBO Max reality show that has been described as a cross between Keeping up with the Kardashians and Crazy Rich Asians (with maybe a bit of Succession thrown in). Bring on the drama. House of Ho drops December 10th.

Sweet Home

A guy moves into a new apartment and people start turning into monsters, which he and some neighbors have to fight in order to survive and not become monsters themselves. Based on the popular Korean cartoon series of the same name, Sweet Home debuts on Netflix December 18th.

Small Axe: Red, White and Blue

The latest entry in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe series stars John Boyega as a guy who tries to become a police officer after witnessing his father being attacked by cops. Honestly can’t wait to see this latest installment— it’s not quite right to say “episode” since each Small Axe is its own movie. Small Axe: Red, White and Blue hits Amazon Prime Video December 4th.