iPhone 12 mini will charge slower over MagSafe than other iPhone 12 models

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 mini will charge slower over the company’s new MagSafe wireless charger than the other iPhone 12 models, according to a newly updated Apple support document (via MacRumors).

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the forthcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max all get charging speeds of up to 15W over MagSafe, but the iPhone 12 mini is limited to charging speeds of up to 12W. While that maximum 12W power delivery might come as a disappointment, it’s still faster than the 7.5W of charging you’d get if you dropped the iPhone 12 mini on a standard Qi wireless charger.

The iPhone 12 mini otherwise has the same specs as the iPhone 12, including Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, a dual-camera system, and support for 5G networks, but all packed into a smaller body with a 5.4-inch screen. The phone starts at $729 and will be available for preorder on November 6th. If I’m being totally honest with you, it looks like the small iPhone I’ve been waiting for. And a hands-on video posted last week gives an idea of just how tiny the phone is.