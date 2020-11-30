Samsung’s Note 20 5G and Z Flip 5G now available in festive red and white colors

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 5G and Z Flip 5G are available in a pair of new colors in the US starting today, the company has announced. The Note 20 5G is now available in red, while the Z Flip 5G is available in white. Both colors are being produced in “limited quantities,” Samsung says, and there’s no difference in specs or pricing between these and the original models.

For those keeping track, these are the fourth and third colors for the Note 20 5G and the Z Flip 5G, respectively. The Note 20 5G is currently available in copper, green, and gray, while the Z Flip 5G is available in copper and gray. Although they’re not getting the new colors, the Ultra version of the Note 20 is also available in white and black, while the 4G version of the Z Flip comes in black, purple, and gold.

The new Note 20 color has been announced as rumors continue to swirl that the range might be discontinued next year. A few respected leakers have indicated that next year might not see the release of a new Note lineup, and last week a report from South Korean outlet AjuNews claimed that Samsung plans to discontinue the range. Don’t worry if you’re a fan of the Note’s S Pen, though. Reports suggest that Samsung plans to add support for the stylus to the successor to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The new colors for the Note 20 5G and Z Flip 5G are available to order from Samsung’s online store starting today, the company says.