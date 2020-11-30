First Xbox Series X update rolling out with more dynamic backgrounds and UI changes

Microsoft is starting to roll out the November update for the Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One consoles today. The software update is the first dashboard update for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, and it includes more dynamic backgrounds that are exclusive to the Xbox Series X and Series S.

The update adds six new dynamic background designs, including ones that are clear nods to older Xbox consoles. Each can be selected from the settings panel of the Xbox dashboard, and Microsoft says it’s working on additional styles, colors, and designs for future console updates.

Alongside the updated dynamic backgrounds, the Xbox Series X and S are getting a new tag that lets you know when a game is using auto HDR. You’ll see the tag appear when you open the Xbox guide during a game, and it appears similarly to how Quick Resume pops up in the top right-hand corner.

Microsoft hasn’t mentioned whether and performance or stability improvements have been added with the November update, nor whether Quick Resume has seen improvements. Quick Resume hasn’t been working correctly with a wide range of titles since the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft blamed a bug it said it was working to fix.