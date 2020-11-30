Nintendo Switch update lets you share screenshots to your phone or PC

Nintendo has released a new firmware update for the Switch, and for once it actually adds some features to the console’s barebones OS.

The biggest one is a new way to share screenshots and videos directly to your smartphone by scanning a QR code. The process is a little awkward, but it definitely beats the previous method of uploading everything to Twitter or Facebook first.

Here’s how it works:

With the new system update on #NintendoSwitch, you are now able to wirelessly transfer photos and videos from your Nintendo Switch to a smartphone for easier sharing!https://t.co/FHsNV9djsE pic.twitter.com/unXPYkNej1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 1, 2020

You can also now copy screenshots and videos to your PC over USB.

Other features include automatic cloud save data downloads across multiple consoles, a new “Trending” section of the user page that shows what your friends have been playing, a shortcut to Nintendo Switch Online services on the home screen, and the ability to prioritize downloads. There are also 12 new user icons themed around the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

The update is firmware version 11.0.0, and it’s available now.