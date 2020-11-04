Google says that Pixel 5’s display gap is ‘a normal part of the design’

Google has weighed in on concerns from new Pixel 5 owners over a visible gap between the display and the body of the phone, with the company confirming in a support thread that the gap is “a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5,” and therefore not something to be concerned about.

Additionally, the support thread (spotted by 9to5Google) addresses what many users were most concerned about — whether that gap would compromise the Pixel 5’s water resistance (one of the key differentiators between it and the cheaper Pixel 4a), but Google says that the gap will have “no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of your phone.”

It’s not clear how widespread the display gap issue is on Pixel 5 devices. As various user responses in the support thread show, some devices appear to be impacted to a greater extent than others. But while the gap may look concerning, it’s reassuring to know that it shouldn’t have any functional impact on your device.