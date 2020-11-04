DJI’s palm-sized Mini 2 drone flies further and shoots 4K for $449

Last year’s DJI Mavic Mini might have been the smallest and lightest full-featured drone on the market, but it was also a little compromised out of the gate. Today, the DJI Mini 2 — don’t call it a Mavic — is addressing some of its limitations.

While the new $449 drone might look identical to the original, even weighing the same 249 grams (which means you don’t need to register it with the FAA), it now comes with DJI’s OcuSync 2 wireless connectivity for up to 2.5 times the wireless range and more stable connectivity. The original was unusual among DJI’s drones for relying on relatively shaky Wi-Fi, which was definitely a dealbreaker for me.

It uses the same controller as the new Mavic Air 2, though of course you won’t get that drone’s advanced obstacle avoidance and tracking because it has far fewer sensors.

The Mini 2 also bumps its maximum video resolution up to 4K at 30 frames per second at a 100Mbps bitrate, up from the 2.7K, 25/30p @ 40Mbps video it shot before — and you can grab RAW photos now instead of just JPG, as well as do auto exposure bracketing. You’re still looking at a fairly small 1/2.3-inch sensor when all’s said and done, though, so keep your expectations in check. It also still shoots 1080p at up to 60fps.

DJI also says it’s upgraded the Mini’s flight motors for faster acceleration and a top speed of 35.8 mph (up from 29 mph) and quotes an extra minute of battery life (31 minutes, vs. 30 minutes). It should also withstand 24 mph gusts of wind, compared to 18 mph previously.

The only downside we can see so far is a $50 higher starting price (and possibly the elimination of the vertical photo mode, since DJI didn’t mention it in the press release). You’ll pay $449 for the DJI Mini 2 with a controller and one battery, or $599 for the Fly More Combo with three batteries, a charging hub, and a carrying case. You should find it on sale today, right here.

It’s worth noting that the original Mavic Mini got a useful software upgrade mid-cycle which added manual exposure, manual white balance and a more cinematic 24fps mode. If you can find it on deep discount now that its successor is here, it might be worth checking out.