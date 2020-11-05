Razer’s Kaira Pro is a feature-packed headset for the latest Xbox consoles

Razer has announced two wireless gaming headsets that are available starting today, and they’re made specifically for the new Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One consoles. The $150 Kaira Pro and the $100 Kaira borrow the same drivers from the Blackshark V2 series of headsets, and add some new features to make both models alluring for their respective price points.

Starting with what you’ll find on both headsets, Razer finally made the jump to USB-C charging. I also really like that each Kaira model has swiveling ear cups, making them easier to pack away in a bag, or just rest on your chest in between matches. These are also surprisingly comfortable — not quite as much as the barely-there HyperX Cloud II Wireless, but definitely adequate for using them for a few hours without stopping. Like other Xbox-exclusive headsets, these feature a button to wirelessly pair them with your console (or to a PC with the Xbox wireless adapter or Bluetooth). They also have a dedicated game and chat audio mixing dial, which you won’t find on many headsets out there.

What gives the Kaira Pro its name and $50 price increase are two features: Bluetooth 5.0 and RGB backlighting on Razer’s three-headed snake logo planted on each ear cup. The RGB backlighting is self-explanatory, but the Bluetooth lets you connect to a phone in addition to your Xbox, so you can play Game Pass on Android or take calls away from home, like you might with a regular set of headphones. This model also features built-in microphones, so you won’t have to resort to using the large, detachable cardioid mic for making calls. The green detailing on the Kaira Pro might be too bold for me to be seen wearing them in public, but at least they aren’t much bulkier than many over-ear headphones on the market.

Something that’s new here that you’ll get to experience with either headset model is the Razer Headset Setup app for Xbox (also available on PC via the Microsoft Store). Instead of relying on Razer Synapse 3 software, like Razer does for all of its other accessories, this app lets you customize the EQ, microphone, and RGB preferences. It’s a low-frills app that does exactly what it sets out to do.

There are certainly more affordable options than the Kaira Pro from the likes of Astro with its A20 Gen 2 and LucidSound’s LS15X. Corsair’s similarly-priced HS75 XB is a step ahead in terms of sound performance, but lacks a few of the Kaira Pro’s features. Whether your heart is set on the more feature-packed Kaira Pro or the Kaira, both offer a lot of value for the price.