Razer’s new Razer Book 13 is a productivity laptop with a 16:10 screen

Razer, best known for its gaming PCs and accessories, has announced the Razer Book 13, a new laptop for business and productivity. You’ll be able to buy it sometime in November, starting at $1,199.99.

From the outside, the Razer Book 13 doesn’t look all too different from the Blade Stealth 13, Razer’s 13-inch gaming laptop. It has the same Razer logo on the lid, the same per-key RGB keyboard, and the same compact, minimalist build.

But Razer has made a few tweaks that could make the Razer Book a better choice for school or office work. The one I’m most excited about is the 16:10 screen, which adds a bit of extra vertical space compared to the Blade Stealth (and many other consumer laptops). The most recent Dell XPS 13 has the same aspect ratio, and I definitely notice the extra room while I’m multitasking throughout the workday.

The Book is also a bit smaller than the Blade (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches and a starting weight of 2.95 pounds). There’s an array of ports that might be useful in an office setting, including a microSD card reader, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, one USB 3.2 Type-A, and a headphone jack. And, of course, the Book includes Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics, rather than a discrete GPU.

All three Book models are certified through Intel’s Evo program. By awarding an Evo badge, Intel is vouching that a laptop is ideal for everyday tasks. (The new XPS 13 is also Evo-branded.)

The Evo stamp could be a sign that the Razer Book will excel in areas where gaming laptops aren’t famous for being great, such as battery life and charging speed. I can’t speak to those claims until I’ve gotten to try the product myself, of course.

The base model comes with a 1920 x 1200 nontouch display, a Core i5-1135G7 processor (it’s the first Razer laptop to offer an i5), 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. For $1,599.99, you can upgrade to a Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 1920 x 1200 touch display. And if you need a higher-resolution screen, you can get those specs with a 3840 x 2400 touch display for $1,999.99.

Update November 5th, 2020 at 12:03PM ET: Updated to reflect that all three models are now Evo-certified.