First Lego Star Wars Holiday Special trailer teases a fun update to the original 1978 version

If you missed out on the original iconic Star Wars Holiday Special, the team at Lego and Disney have you covered with a brand-new Lego Star Wars Holiday Special. The film’s first trailer, seen above, teases all of the different reunions fans can expect.

The special takes place after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and follows Rey as she prepares for Life Day (the Galaxy’s version of Christmas). Nothing is ever simple for Rey, though: she stumbles upon a Jedi Temple and gets thrown into a cross-timeline adventure that reunites her with Luke Skywalker in what appears to be circa A New Hope. Characters like Darth Vader and a younger, more-alive version of Chancellor Palpatine also make appearances. This leads to a particularly good moment where Palpatine dunks on Kylo Ren for not wearing a shirt. (Thank you, Rian Johnson, for that — sincerely.)

This isn’t exactly the Holiday Special some of you may have seen, but it is the perfect level of cute for any Star Wars fan trying to distract themselves from, well, everything going on right now. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere on Disney Plus on November 17th, which gives you just enough time to watch it before a new episode of The Mandalorian premieres on November 20th.