Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on November 10th, thanks to EA Play

EA Play subscribers will get unlimited access to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order starting on November 10th, meaning it will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers that same day. That just so happens to be the day the Xbox Series X and Series S officially launch, meaning people who pick up Microsoft’s next-gen consoles will have one more title to potentially play on day one.

This is all possible thanks to Microsoft and EA’s recent announcement that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers would also get access to EA Play on November 10th. EA Play offers access to more than 60 EA titles, including games from The Sims, FIFA, and Mass Effect games. On its own, EA Play costs $4.99 per month, but it will soon be bundled with the $14.99-per-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which lets you play games on Xbox consoles, PC, and on Android through xCloud.

Getting EA Play through Game Pass will only work with Xbox consoles on November 10th, though. You won’t be able to play EA Play games on PC with a Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass PC subscription until sometime in December.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released last November, developed by Titanfall and Apex Legends-maker Respawn. I haven’t played it myself, but my colleague Andrew Webster’s review said that it was “a solid Star Wars game that really makes you feel like a Jedi.” That’s a good enough endorsement for me to consider checking it out on EA Play.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will also be available on another service later this month. Google announced back in October that the game is launching on Stadia, the company’s cloud gaming service, on November 24th.