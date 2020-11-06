Motorola’s Moto G9 Power lives up to its name with a giant 6,000 mAh battery

Motorola has announced the Moto G9 Power, a budget handset with one standout feature: a huge 6,000 mAh battery that Motorola claims will deliver up to 60 hours of battery life. It’s not the biggest battery we’ve seen in a device of this caliber (Samsung’s Galaxy M51 has a 7,000 mAh battery, for example) but it’s still certifiably chunky.

The Moto G9 Power will cost €200 in Europe (around $235), though exact dates for availability are unclear. It’ll also be coming to “select countries” in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East in the weeks to come, reports Android Authority, though there’s no mention of a US launch.

Other specs for the device include a 64-megapixel triple camera array on the rear, 16-megapixel lens on the front, 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen, 128GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 662 chipset. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back, hidden under the Motorola “batwing” logo, and a dedicated button on the side for Google Assistant.

Motorola also says the device has a “water-repellent design” that protects against accidental spills and splashes, but that won’t hold up to submersion in water. It’s available in two colors, Electric Violet and Metallic Sage, and supports up to 20W charging speeds.

Basically, though, the G9 Power is the same general package as its predecessor, the G8 Power with a slightly bigger screen, better camera, and bigger battery. That’s all good news then! When we reviewed the G8 Power earlier this year, we were pleasantly surprised by its overall value, noting that the phone delivered great battery life and came with a decent camera. With this year’s changes, it seems the G9 Power should improve on that package.