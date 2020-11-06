Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger will cost $129, but there’s no release date yet

Preorders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are officially live, and with it, Apple has also offered more pricing and release information on the next wave of iPhone 12 accessories, including the MagSafe Duo charger and the leather cases for the new phones.

The MagSafe Duo has officially gotten a $129 price tag, which includes the charger itself (that can charge both an Apple Watch and an iPhone 12 at the same time) and a 1-meter-long USB-C to Lightning cable. Not included in that price is a power brick, although Apple recommends that you buy its own 20W USB-C power brick for an extra $19. And while Apple has updated the product page, there’s still no release date or preorder option — just a note that the charger is “coming soon.”

Given that a regular MagSafe charger costs $39 (plus $20 for the brick) and a USB-C Apple Watch charger costs $29 (plus $20 for the brick), you’re paying a fair amount extra for the convenience factor, although compared to the existing $79 Apple Watch charging dock that Apple sells, there’s at least a little more utility for the price.

Similarly, the new leather sleeve case option has also gotten a $129 price (which is the same whether you’re buying it for the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 / 12 Pro, or the iPhone 12 Pro Max). It’ll come in four colors — blue, pink, brown, and red — and offer both an interior pocket to store a credit card and a matching wrist strap. The leather sleeves also work with MagSafe wireless charging, so you’ll still be able to recharge your phone even when it’s stowed away. Like the MagSafe Duo, it’s also listed as “coming soon,” with no firm release date.

If you’re looking for an iPhone accessory you can buy today, Apple has released its leather case options for the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 / 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max — notably the only leather cases available right now that feature support for Apple’s new MagSafe charging system. All three sizes of the case will cost $59, and come in blue, yellow, brown, black, and red color options.