Two Vergecast episodes today: election and Xbox

With so much news this week in different sections of The Verge, The Vergecast recorded two episodes to cover it all.
The first episode is dedicated to the policy news coming out of the 2020 presidential election. While the counting of votes continues, The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Adi Robertson discuss what steps social media platforms have taken to limit misinformation during the practice of democracy.
In the second episode, The Vergecast pivots to gadgets once more. Reviews for the next generation of consoles are here: Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S and Sony’s PS5.
Verge senior editor Tom Warren runs through his reviews of the Xbox Series X and Series S and details how they compare to Sony’s new console.
Oh yeah, one more thing: there’s an Apple event next week.
