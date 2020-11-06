Watch the PS5 play PS4 games better than ever before

A new video from Digital Foundry makes it immediately clear that the PS5 brings notable performance improvements to many PS4 games. The 30-minute video shows off a lot of big PS4 titles on running PS5, including Crysis Remastered, Dark Souls 3, Days Gone (with its PS5-exclusive 60fps framerate), Ghost of Tsushima (with its PS5-exclusive 60fps framerate), Hitman, Just Cause 3, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

I highly recommend that you watch it to see the games in action:

In the leadup to the PS5’s launch, Sony promised that the “overwhelming majority” of the more 4,000 PS4 games would work on the new console, and we’ve seen some developers announce PS5-exclusive optimizations (like Ghost of Tsushima’s boost to 60fps), but we just didn’t know how well PS4 games would actually play on the PS5.

Based on Digital Foundry’s video (and an accompanying article), it appears that most PS4 games will play just fine on the PS5 — and many will play better. If you’ve got a big PS4 backlog you’ve been meaning to get through (*raises hand*), the PS5 seems like it will be a great way to play those older games.