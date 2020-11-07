Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is a remaster of the original trilogy coming to PC and consoles

The original Mass Effect trilogy is getting a 4K remaster and its coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2021. The game will also have enhancements for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

During N7 day celebration, BioWare announced Mass Effect: Legendary Edition a compilation of the first three installments in the studio’s action RPG series, which released between 2007 and 2012. Mass Effect Legendary Edition will also include all the single-player DLC plus additional in-game content such as weapons and armor. BioWare also confirmed that the compilation will be optimized for 4K Ultra HD visuals.

It is important to note, however, that this is not a full remake but enhanced versions of the first three Mass Effect games with BioWare’s focus on improving the games so players can experience the epic space opera. The compilation follows similar remasters that BioWare’s publisher EA has released in recent years, including Burnout Paradise and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit.