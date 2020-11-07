Twitter flags four of President Trump’s tweets about ballot-counting

Twitter flagged four tweets from President Trump on Saturday for making “potentially misleading claims about an election,” a company spokesperson said, continuing its attempts to try to rein in misinformation on its platform.

The president tweeted, without evidence, that “tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states.” He claimed thousands of votes were “illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED,” and said “bad things took place,” during a time when “LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed.”

Twitter also flagged a quote-tweet the president posted, where he added a statement to a tweet by Rep. Jim Jordan. The president claimed that people were demanding transparency and “...Legal Observers were refused admittance to count rooms!”

There’s no evidence that legal observers were barred from any ballot counting in the states that have yet to be called. As of Saturday morning, former Vice President Joe Biden had 253 of the 270 electoral college votes needed to secure the presidency. Biden was ahead in the vote counts in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, according to the New York Times.

A Twitter spokesperson told The Verge Saturday morning in an email that the platform placed warnings on the three tweets and one quote-tweet “in line with our Civic Integrity Policy, and as is standard with this warning, we will significantly restrict engagements on these Tweets.”

Twitter has been strongly enforcing its Civic Integrity Policy since Election Day, with many labels applied to President Trump’s tweets about the election and ballot-counting. More than a dozen of the president’s tweets had been labeled as of Friday morning. The Saturday morning tweets were labeled less than an hour after they appeared.

In a tweet that wasn’t flagged Saturday, the president announced a “lawyer’s press conference” at 11:30AM ET in Philadelphia.