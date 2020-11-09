Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now get a month of Disney Plus for free

Microsoft is adding a month of Disney Plus to its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription this week. If you’ve never been a Disney Plus subscriber, you’ll be able to claim a month of the service for free from the Perks Gallery on an Xbox console or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile apps.

Disney Plus stopped offering free trials earlier this year, and Microsoft’s move to bundle Disney Plus comes just as Epic Games is also running its own promotion. Fortnite players who make real money purchases of in-game items like V-Bucks (and are new Disney Plus subscribers) can get up to two months of the streaming service for free.

This latest Xbox Game Pass perk will be available to all Ultimate subscribers today in countries where Disney Plus is available. It arrives just in time for the second season of The Mandalorian, which debuted a couple of weeks ago. Xbox Game Pass members will need to redeem the offer by March 2nd, 2021. Once the free month has expired, Disney Plus will be priced at $6.99 per month, or $12.99 for a bundle that also includes Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Microsoft also offers free trials of Spotify Premium, Discord Nitro, Funimation, and Postmates Unlimited as part of Xbox Game Pass.