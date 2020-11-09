Halo 4 arrives on PC on November 17th

Nearly a year after launch, the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection will finally be completed when Halo 4 launches on November 17th, Microsoft announced today.

Halo 4 will be optimized for PC, with the game including a “fully premastered campaign,” according to Microsoft. Halo 4 originally came out on November 6th, 2012 as an Xbox 360 exclusive. It is the fourth entry in the mainline Halo games and the seventh overall in the franchise, it was also the first original Halo game developed by 343 Industries, following Bungie’s split from Microsoft in 2007.

The PC port of ‘The Master Chief Collection’ originally released in December 2019

The PC port of The Master Chief Collection originally released in December 2019, but the “collection” only included Halo: Reach. Over the course of 2020, 343 Industries has slowly added other games into the collection.

The Master Chief Collection is available for PC for $39.99. You’ll also be able to purchase Halo 4 individually, but it is currently not up for order yet. Additionally, you can play it through an Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription.

November 17th also marks the same day that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be released for the Xbox Series X and S. Those who currently own the Halo anthology on console will also receive a free copy on Microsoft’s next-gen hardware.