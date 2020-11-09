Smother me gently in this human-sized Pokémon pod

Pokéshopper is releasing a life-sized Metapod in April 2021 that can house a human body, hopefully still living. Is it a costume? A sleeping bag? Vore? Truly, who cares, for it calls to me from its soft and gaping maw.

The site’s Twitter account helpfully shared a picture of its specifications in what I think also doubles as a sort of “how to insert body” diagram. Rather than explain it with words, let’s just look at it together:

Pokeshopper Picture : Example image of how Metapod cocoon opens with exact size specifications https://t.co/OXtbjumRIW pic.twitter.com/F9Ah7v9zVi — Pokéshopper.com (@Pokeshopper) November 9, 2020

Mmm. Soothing.

Less comforting is the news that it’s already sold out in roughly seven hours. To anyone with power reading this, please consider restocking. I wish to be on whatever vibe Metapod man is.