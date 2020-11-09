 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sony clarifies when to expect some of the PS5’s biggest 2021 games

Horizon Zero Dawn sequel is confirmed for the second half of 2021

By Nick Statt

Sony has updated its release windows for two of the PlayStation 5’s biggest upcoming games in a new video posted to the company’s PlayStation YouTube channel.

Now, the upcoming sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, called Horizon Forbidden West, has a more conclusive release window of the second half of 2021. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is now confirmed for some time in the first half of next year following a vague earlier commitment the game would arrive during the next-gen console’s “launch window.”

The reveal wasn’t part of a formal announcement but rather a small text blurb at the bottom of a new PS5 ad titled “New Worlds to Explore.” The ad confirms both the launch day releases of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the Demon’s Souls remake, while also mentioning the updated release windows of Guerrilla Games’ HZD sequel and Insomniac’s new Ratchet & Clank.

Both Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X / S consoles and Sony’s PS5 will support older hardware libraries and both are receiving a number of cross-generation releases over the next few months. Yet neither platform has more than just a small handful of next-gen exclusive games. In the case of the new Xbox, every console-exclusive game coming to Microsoft’s new systems can also be played on PC and, in most cases, on older Xbox hardware.

Sony is offering a small handful of true PS5 exclusives, including the Demon’s Souls remake and a remaster of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man (not counting Miles Morales, which is confirmed for PS4, too). But early buyers of the PS5 will have to wait until next year to get more first-party exclusive titles, today’s announcement confirms.

