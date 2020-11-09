Sony clarifies when to expect some of the PS5’s biggest 2021 games

Sony has updated its release windows for two of the PlayStation 5’s biggest upcoming games in a new video posted to the company’s PlayStation YouTube channel.

Now, the upcoming sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, called Horizon Forbidden West, has a more conclusive release window of the second half of 2021. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is now confirmed for some time in the first half of next year following a vague earlier commitment the game would arrive during the next-gen console’s “launch window.”

The reveal wasn’t part of a formal announcement but rather a small text blurb at the bottom of a new PS5 ad titled “New Worlds to Explore.” The ad confirms both the launch day releases of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the Demon’s Souls remake, while also mentioning the updated release windows of Guerrilla Games’ HZD sequel and Insomniac’s new Ratchet & Clank.

Both Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X / S consoles and Sony’s PS5 will support older hardware libraries and both are receiving a number of cross-generation releases over the next few months. Yet neither platform has more than just a small handful of next-gen exclusive games. In the case of the new Xbox, every console-exclusive game coming to Microsoft’s new systems can also be played on PC and, in most cases, on older Xbox hardware.

Sony is offering a small handful of true PS5 exclusives, including the Demon’s Souls remake and a remaster of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man (not counting Miles Morales, which is confirmed for PS4, too). But early buyers of the PS5 will have to wait until next year to get more first-party exclusive titles, today’s announcement confirms.