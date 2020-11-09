Nokia’s name gets slapped on 4K Android TV box with sleek results

There’s a new Nokia-branded Android TV box on its way to Europe, according to Golem.de. The Streaming Box 8000 is the work of Streamview, and its website notes it has licensed the Nokia brand to sell Smart TVs, set-top boxes, and DAB+ radios across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The streaming box reportedly supports 4K playback, costs €100, and will be available later this year — though an exact release date and countries have yet to be confirmed.

The Streaming Box 8000 technically isn’t the first Android TV box to bear the Nokia brand name. Earlier this year, Flipkart launched the Nokia Media Streamer in India, which it sells alongside a selection of Nokia-branded TVs. However, this could be the first such device to release in Europe.

More info on the new Nokia Set-top box.



Sold for 100€, Amlogic S905X3 & ATV 10. Bit more expensive than other #AndroidTV devices in Europe, but it comes with a nice selection of ports, a much better SoC & a cool remote. No info on Dolby Vision/Atmos support.

OEM is @SEIRobotics https://t.co/54svm6LImY pic.twitter.com/V4v15GBSTy — Android TV Guide (@androidtv_rumor) November 4, 2020

According to @androidtv_rumor, the Streaming Box 8000 is technically a rebranded streaming device from SEI Robotics. It reportedly outputs in 4K (though there’s no mention of which, if any, HDR formats are supported), runs Android 10, and is powered by an Amlogic S905X3 processor. From the pictures published by Golem.de, we can see the streaming box has a typical array of ports, including an HDMI port, Optical Audio out, USB-C, USB-A, and wired Ethernet.

Perhaps most importantly, it comes with a nice full-size remote with a typical array of controls. There are four shortcut buttons for accessing streaming services, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

HMD, which licenses the Nokia name to sell smartphones, is not involved with the Streaming Box 8000.

Although it’s a popular built-in smart TV operating system, standalone Android TV streaming boxes have been a little thinner on the ground in recent years. However, between this and Google’s recently released Chromecast with Google TV, it sounds like the operating system could be getting a new lease on life.