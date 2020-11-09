Sony reveals PS5 games will be region free, and the console will support PS Now

The PlayStation 5 will launch on Thursday, November 12th, and Sony has published a huge FAQ outlining a lot of details about the new console. Buried in the FAQ are a few new tidbits that mean you’ll be able to play even more games than you might have expected on the PS5.

PS5 games will be region free, according to the FAQ, which means you’ll be able to play games from other countries without any issues. That could be a big deal if, for example, there’s a game released in Japan that you want to play but doesn’t get an official release in the US. That game will still work on your PS5.

The PS5 will also support Sony’s PlayStation Now cloud gaming service, which means you’ll be able to play more older PlayStation games than we previously knew. PS Now lets you download and stream certain PS4 games, but it also lets you stream some PS3 and PS2 games. I had a great experience using PS Now to play through the PS3 version of The Last of Us earlier this year, so I’m happy that I’ll still be able to use the service on my PS5 to dip my toes into some classic PS3 and PS2 games.

Sony has already said that most of the PS4’s more than 4,000 titles would work on the PS5, and early tests show that many PS4 games play even better on the new console. The company is also giving PlayStation Plus subscribers access to some of the PS4’s biggest hits through the PlayStation Plus collection on your PS5.