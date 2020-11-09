Turns out Sony will actually let you transfer your PS4 Spider-Man save file to the PS5 version

If you own a copy of Spider-Man on the PS4 and you planned to buy a PS5 in the near future, you will likely be glad to know that your PS4 save file will be transferrable after all. Insomniac Games announced today that a new update will arrive for the PS4 version later this month, allowing you to export your saves to the next-gen remaster. This is after the studio previously said the feature would be unavailable.

Insomniac announced on Twitter that the PS4 version of Spider-Man would offer the feature in a patch scheduled to release “around Thanksgiving,” which means the feature will not be made immediately available when Sony’s next-gen console launches on November 12th. The update will also add three new suits.

We have heard you - in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2020

Spider-Man Remastered is one of the few first-party games launching exclusively on PS5. If you want to own the game, you have to buy the ultimate launch edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which costs $70 and also includes the game’s sequel. However, if you preordered the $50 standard edition of Miles Morales, Insomniac says you can upgrade that version of the game by heading to the main in-game menu; the upgrade would cost an additional $20.

This is a great benefit for PS4 owners who may also be early adopters of PS5 hardware, and it makes buying the $70 combo an easier pill to swallow, especially for players who own the original Spider-Man and were hoping to finish the game, trophy collect, or play its expansions on the next-gen console.