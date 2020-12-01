Microsoft Teams gets an overhauled calling interface, CarPlay support, and more

Microsoft is overhauling its calling features inside Microsoft Teams today. A new calling interface will now show contacts, voicemail, and calling history in a single location. It’s designed to allow Microsoft Teams to more easily replace your desk phone, with built-in spam call protection, reverse number lookup, and the ability to merge calls.

Microsoft Teams users will also be able to transfer calls between mobile and desktop soon, allowing people to quickly move locations in the middle of an audio or video call. The Teams app will let people join without audio on an additional device, or simply transfer the call and end it automatically on other devices. Microsoft says this particular feature will be available in early 2021.

People who regularly record meetings in Microsoft Teams will also see some new options. You’ll be able to record meetings to SharePoint or OneDrive, providing greater flexibility than being limited to Microsoft’s Stream service. That will also make it easier to share calls or transcripts with people outside a Teams organization.

Finally, Microsoft is also bringing CarPlay support to Microsoft Teams. This will allow cars with built-in CarPlay to control Teams and for people to use Siri to initiate or answer calls. It’s not clear when Microsoft Team will support Android Auto in the future, though.