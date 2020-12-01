Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, starting 6am PT Wednesday

Nvidia’s $399 RTX 3060 Ti is available to purchase on Wednesday, December 2nd — and 6am PT / 9am ET is when it’ll go on sale, Nvidia confirms to The Verge. Like the RTX 3070, this card is a great option if you are looking to play PC games at a 1440p resolution. Also like the RTX 3070 and every other graphics card released this year, stock will likely not last long at most retailers, so you’ll want to be on the dot.

In Tom Warren’s review of the 3060 Ti, it put up impressive frame rates on popular titles like Control, Call of Duty: Warzone, Death Stranding, and Fortnite at 1440p resolution — some of these games were even tested with ray-tracing enabled. At $399, the RTX 3060 Ti provides faster performance than the RTX 2080 Super or the RTX 2080 graphics cards, each of which started at $699 in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

If you’re looking for the $399 RTX 3060 Founder’s Edition that we reviewed, you’ll only be able to find it at Best Buy and Micro Center in the United States, but other retailers like Newegg should have an array of boards from partners too, some of which may cost a bit more.

So far, only Best Buy has published listings for its complement of cards in the US:

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti $400 Prices taken at time of publishing. An impressive graphics card that delivers 1440p gaming at a competitive price. $400 at Best Buy

We’ll be updating this post with more retailer links as they become available and assuming they stay in stock. But if you’re thinking of buying it and spot one, you should probably pounce, as it won’t stay that way for long.

Best Buy Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti listings

You may also be able to find it at Amazon, Newegg, Adorama, B&H and Micro Center in the US, Currys and Ebuyer in the UK, and Best Buy Canada.