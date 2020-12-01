Amazon Music Unlimited now lets you stream music videos

Amazon is adding a large vault of music videos to its Amazon Music Unlimited service. Unlike some competitors like YouTube Music, Amazon’s videos are only available to paying subscribers, according to Android Police — not listeners on the ad-sponsored free tier. But the selection seems on par with other services.

You’ll now see music videos show up as their own section in search results and on artist pages. There will also be music video playlists to watch through. As with YouTube Music, there’s a toggle on the now playing screen to switch between the music video and just the audio of whatever you’re currently listening to.

The debut of music videos comes after Amazon brought its X-Ray feature to the service for US and UK customers in November as a way to display behind-the-scenes trivia and “fun facts” about currently playing tracks.

Amazon Music Unlimited costs $8 monthly for Prime members and the standard $10 / month for non-Prime subscribers. That’s for standard streaming quality, and Amazon also offers an “HD” tier with lossless and hi-res streaming, which remains a unique offering compared to larger competitors Spotify and Apple Music.