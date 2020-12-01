Microsoft is selling an ugly MS Paint sweater and part of the proceeds benefit Girls Who Code

Microsoft is getting into the holiday spirit a bit early today by offering an MS Paint-themed “ugly” sweater for sale on its online store, with a portion of the proceeds from each sale donated to Girls Who Code. The company made Windows XP and 95 sweaters in the past to give to influencers and super fans, but this marks the first time the company is selling a sweater directly to customers.

There were briefly three varieties of Microsoft “soft-wear” available for purchase this morning: the previously mentioned MS Paint sweater and leftover stock of the Windows 95 and XP sweaters. When we first checked the store, those XP and 95 sweaters were already running low on stock, and as of right now, only this year’s MS Paint sweater is available. You can check out all three varieties in the gallery below to see what you might have missed.

Grid View The MS Paint Ugly Sweater features icons for all your favorite tools. Image: Microsoft

The Windows 95 Ugly Sweater prominently features the redesigned Windows logo the operating system launched with. Image: Microsoft

The Windows XP Ugly Sweater is as essential as the operating system it’s based on. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has had fun in the past with these promotions, even packaging the older Windows XP sweater inside a Windows XP-style box.

Microsoft’s ugly Christmas sweater is Windows XP this year. It even comes in a softwear box pic.twitter.com/Oz0lNhryPI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 11, 2019

Since MS Paint comes installed on Windows rather than being sold separately, it’s hard to know how exactly this year’s sweater will come packaged, but here’s hoping Microsoft’s goofy trend continues. Clearly the company has some sweater fans among its ranks; maybe it’s a latent bit of Bill Gates’ influence?

Whatever the source, the MS Paint sweater is still in stock for $69.99 a piece, with $20 of each sale going directly to Girls Who Code from today, December 1st, through the 23rd. Microsoft says it plans to donate a minimum $50,000 to the nonprofit from this promotion. If you’re unfamiliar, Girls Who Code is a nonprofit dedicated to getting more women into the computer science field by offering classes and educational resources.

The relative ugliness of these sweaters is up for debate (personally I think the MS Paint sweater looks pretty good), but if you’re nostalgic for the Windows of old, you can now deck yourself out in time for a digital ugly sweater party. Keeping on theme, Microsoft is also providing Windows and MS Paint backgrounds for Skype and Teams, if you want to look like you’re trapped in a drawing you made on your parent’s computer while video chatting.

You can purchase the MS Paint Ugly Sweater now and benefit a good cause.