Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first title that HBO Max streams in 4K

When Warner Bros. announced in mid-November that Wonder Woman 1984 will be available on HBO Max the same day it premieres in select theaters, I groaned. Not because of the decision to bring the movie right to the living room — that’s the right call — but I knew that, at the time, all content on HBO Max still topped out at 1080p. Resolution is one area where the service badly trails its competitors. But it turns out, Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first title that starts to rectify that when it’s released on December 25th.

Today, WarnerMedia announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will stream on HBO Max in 4K. The film will also support (depending on what your setup is capable of) Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10. The 4K stream will be available on “Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube / 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Chromecast Ultra, AT&T TV, and supported Android TV devices.” Notably missing from the list, of course, is Roku; HBO Max remains unavailable on Roku’s platform as the two sides remain unable to reach a deal to put it there. HBO Max is available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, but it seems 4K support will have to wait on those devices.

Director Patty Jenkins encouraged viewers to “find the biggest highest quality screen” they can when watching the movie.

Excited to announce that #WW84 will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision AND Dolby Atmos! Can’t wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on @hbomax. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!! pic.twitter.com/wNREvcTUjB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2020

This is the very start, and HBO Max will “expand these capabilities to further films and TV series, as well as adding support for additional devices, throughout 2021.” I really hope that WarnerMedia expedites that timeline as much as it can; competitors like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others already tick off all of the checkboxes that home theater enthusiasts care about.