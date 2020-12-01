Apple’s $129 MagSafe Duo charger is now available

Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger is now on sale online, after initially having been announced without a release date as part of this year’s iPhone launch. The $129 folding accessory includes a magnetic wireless charging puck for the iPhone 12 as well as an Apple Watch charger.

It’s pretty expensive for what you get, especially when you consider that it doesn’t include a charging brick. You’ll need to use at least a 20W USB-C adapter, like Apple’s own $19 option, in order to get the faster charging speeds — and even then it won’t be as fast as the regular 15W MagSafe charger. 20W adapters will charge at 11W, while you’ll get up to 14W from 27W adapters and above.

That said, I can see the appeal as someone who would rather not carry two separate power bricks and cables to charge my watch and phone when traveling. Is that worth $129-plus to you? If so, right now Apple says the MagSafe Duo will ship within one business day.