The Falcon and the Winter Soldier return in first trailer for Marvel’s new show

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be Marvel Studios’ first big Disney Plus original series, but after ongoing delays and reshoots, the show will now premiere in March. Here’s a first look at what to expect.

The show, which has six episodes, had yet to receive a proper teaser trailer until now — all that fans have seen is a brief 30-second montage of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki that aired during the 2020 Super Bowl. Filming shut down in March because of the pandemic, Disney confirmed at the time, and was forced to remain closed until a couple of months ago.

The show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers has retired from his role as Captain America, choosing to live a simple life in an alternate reality with his longtime love, Peggy Carter. Sam Wilson (Falcon) has picked up the shield instead. The brief glimpses fans got from the Super Bowl spot also teased Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) reuniting with Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who first appeared in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016.

Although it’s a shame fans will have to wait another eight months for the series, at least there’s WandaVision to fill the Marvel Studios-shaped hole in our hearts. WandaVision, which follows Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s characters, Wanda Maximoff and Vision, premieres on January 15th, 2021.